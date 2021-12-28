Brooklyn Beckham adorably twirls sister Harper on the dance floor, leaves mum Victoria Beckham in awe

Victoria Beckham shared some adorable photos and videos from their Christmas festivities in which her oldest son Brooklyn can be seen sweetly dancing with her youngest daughter Harper Seven. "Someone loves dancing with their big brother. Love you," Victoria Beckham penned in the Christmas post.

The Spice Girls alum took to her social media platform to share a family portrait of the Beckhams including her husband David Beckhams, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham. "Christmas kisses from the Beckhams," Victoria had penned the post with. In the recent photo, the mother of four flaunted the adorable relationship between Brooklyn and Harper as they took the dance floor in formal dresses. In one of the pictures from the post, the two could be seen hugging each other in the sweetest way ever.

While Brooklyn Beckham's fiance Nicola Peltz wasn't in the family celebrations with the other Beckhams, the couple had previously donned matching pajamas as they celebrated Christmas together. "Best Christmas with my forever girl," Brooklyn penned in the caption and Peltz replied with "BEST EVER." The two were previously spotted at MET Gala 2021 as they came in with each other while making a stunning appearance at the fashion show. The duo were engaged since 2020 but their wedding plans haven't been revealed yet.

