Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share FIRST photos from their wedding; Paris Hilton & more send love

Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with fiance Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach on April 10. The couple was accompanied by close friends and family during the same. Sharing first photos from the gorgeous ceremony on Instagram, the couple introduced themselves as "Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham." Peltz made a stunning bride in a Valentino gown.

After it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola who got engaged in July 2020 had tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Florida, fans of the couple were eager to get a glimpse of how the duo looked at the star-studded wedding. Dropping the first photos from the gorgeous ceremony, the couple showed off how dreamy their wedding was as the bride and groom posed for some romantic snaps. While Nicola looked gorgeous in her Valentino wedding gown that was adorned with an evil eye symbol, Brooklyn also made for a dapper groom.

At the ceremony, Peltz was walked down the aisle by her father Nelson to a string orchestra playing Songbird according to The Daily Mail. With Brooklyn's family including parents David and Victoria Beckham in attendance, the ceremony also saw his youngest sibling, sister Harper who was among the flower girls at the ceremony.

Sharing two photos from the wedding, Brooklyn dropped one stunning snap of just his new bride as he wrote, "My beautiful bride." The couple received several congratulatory messages from their friends including Paris Hilton who left a comment on both their posts as she wrote, "Congratulations" and added red heart emojis. Also sending their love for the couple were celebrities like Taylor Lautner, Sofia Richie and Ashley Tisdale who left sweet comments congratulating the couple.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony