Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially married. As confirmed by People, the couple tied the knot on Saturday in a lavish ceremony held at Pelz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The duo said "I do" in presence of their close family and friends, including celebrity guests such as Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and more.

Among family members, Brooklyn was joined by his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham and his siblings, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10. As for his model wife, her businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner attended the nuptials with her seven siblings. It has been reported that among the other celebrity guests touted to attend the wedding were also Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after first making their relationship public in January that year. The couple had made their sweet engagement announcement online along with photos. Brooklyn called himself the "luckiest man in the world" and wrote, "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx." Nicola had also shared their engagement photos saying she can't wait to spend the rest of her life by his side.

Following their engagement, the duo also made a rather stylish appearance together at the Met Gala 2021 as the duo made a romantic appearance and also flaunted some PDA during the same. The couple were to tie the knot earlier but their wedding was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

