Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz steal a kiss during Passover celebration with family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot weeks ago in a lavish ceremony held in Florida. The couple seem to be easing well into their married life and recently also got together with their family to celebrate Passover 2022. The duo was even clicked sharing a cosy moment during the Passover dinner as seen in a photo shared by Nicola on her Instagram story.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been known to post PDA-filled snaps in the past too but their recent click is a special one considering it was one of the first photos of the duo following their wedding day that was posted by Peltz on her Instagram. Earlier, she dropped a shirtless photo of Brooklyn and wrote, "Married life" alongside it. Later, she also shared a snap of the duo sharing a kiss at the dinner table as they celebrated Passover.

Check out Nicola Peltz's post here:

In the photo, both Nicola and Brooklyn were seen twinning in black as they leaned in to kiss each other. Along with the photo, the model simply wrote, "Happy Passover" with a heart emoji.

The couple who got married last week had a massive celebration with a guest list that included the likes of longtime friends of the Beckham family, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and more. Nicola and Brooklyn also won hearts as they urged their guests to ditch wedding gifts and instead make donations for the Ukraine crisis. Nicola also shared a post regarding the same and said, "My dad spoke about this at our wedding. Me and Brooklyn are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to CareOrg in lieu of wedding gifts. Anything helps."

