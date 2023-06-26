Brooklyn Beckham can't wait to 'start a family' with Nicola Peltz, pens note for third engagement anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are one of the most talked about young couples. The duo who got married in April last year, celebrated their three year engagement anniversary recently with the two penning heartwarming notes for each other. Continue reading to know more about what Beckham and Peltz who came up with the last name Peltz-Beckham posted.

Brooklyn Beckham can't wait to 'start a family' with Nicola Peltz

On Friday, June 23, Beckham posted a black and white image of himself kissing and holding onto Peltz on the occasion of their third engagement anniversary. He captioned the picture, "3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x it has been the most amazing 3 years and you are my everything x I can't wait to stay young together and continue to grow together."

The 24-year-old added, "I wouldn't be where I am today without you x you make me a better person and man every single day and I can't wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary Nicola Peltz Beckham [x2 red heart emojis]." Brooklyn, who is the son of Victoria and David Beckham, also received a similar sweet note from his wife.

The 28-year-old shared a picture of the two sharing a spaghetti piece between their lips in an attempt to recreate the iconic Lady and the Tramp moment. She captioned the cute image with her husband, "I love you my angel [angel emoji] [white heart emoji] happy engagement anniversary [x2 emotional face emojis] I can't imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person [x2 lovestruck emojis]." Meanwhile, friends and family left their own wishes and love in the comments section of the posts made by the Peltz-Beckhams.

Popstar and actress Selena Gomez wrote "My favs" on Peltz's post and commented with an emotional face emoji on Beckham's post. Beckham's mother, Victoria commented, "x4 two-heart emojis] we love u xxxx" while his father David joked, "Look at you always aware of the camera [laughing face emoji] @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

Previously, during a 2022 interview with Variety, Beckham said, "I keep saying to my wife, I can't wait to be a dad. I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want." Peltz added, "We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt." The much-in-love couple who tied the knot in April 2022, also celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year by posting heartwarming posts for one another on Instagram.

While Peltz said that Beckham is everything she "ever dreamt of" and that she is "so happy" she gets to live her life with him, he wrote in his note that she is her everything and that he is "the luckiest person on this earth" to be able to wake up next to Peltz's gorgeous face every morning. Beckham added, "Here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young." Peltz commented saying how cute the postwas and how she loves being his wife.

