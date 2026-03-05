Brooklyn Beckham ‘Disheartened’ By Parents David and Victoria’s Birthday Wishes: ‘Performative Public Actions…’

The ongoing feud between the Beckham family’s oldest son, Brooklyn, and his parents, famous couple David and Victoria, is seemingly not coming to an end. On March 4, 2026, the two put up Instagram stories celebrating their son's 27th birthday by wishing him publicly and sharing childhood photos of him with it. However, the aspiring chef was not impressed by their olive branches and was said to have felt ‘disheartened' instead.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s birthday wishes for son Brooklyn

“Twenty-seven today,” the former footballer wrote on his Instagram alongside teary eyes and white heart emojis. “Happy birthday Bust, we love you,” he added. Meanwhile, his mum wrote, “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.” (red heart emoji), with a throwback photo of them.

While in general, the Beckham kids, much like anyone else, would be celebrating their parents’ love, so is not the case for Brooklyn Beckham, who felt ‘disheartened’ by his folks’ warm messages. As revealed by a source to Entertainment Tonight, he was very pleased as it appeared to be a mere showoff rather than something real. “These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail,” the insider said. Neither side has directly reacted to the posts or the photographer’s alleged feelings about them.

Meanwhile, none of the other Beckham kids, Cruz, Romeo, or Harper Seven, wished their older brother on Instagram for his 27th birthday amid alleged rising tensions between them.

The feud has reportedly stemmed from Brooklyn’s accusations against his parents of having controlled his life and pushing the narrative of the Beckham brand. His problems stem from his mother ‘inappropriately’ dancing on him on his wedding day, upsetting his wife. He also accused them of being difficult during his wedding planning and trying to build a wedge between him and Nicola Peltz, via a 6-page rant on his Instagram.

ALSO READ: Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Versus Family: ‘It’s Hardly The Truth’