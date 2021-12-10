Brooklyn Beckham gets new tattoo for fiancee Nicola Peltz; See what his SWEET note says

Brooklyn Beckham recently got a new tattoo in honour of his lady love Nicola Peltz! Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared a glimpse of her fiance’s latest ink. In a sweet snapshot showing Nicola, 26, holding hands with Brooklyn, 22, eagle-eyed fans quickly identified a new tattoo that read: "our little bubble."

Back in November, while speaking to Hello! Magazine, the photographer was asked how he feels and if he regrets moving base to the US and leaving behind his family in the UK. "No, because I'm marrying my best friend, so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

The photographer and the oldest son of the Beckhams, never shies away from grand gestures and confesses his love. In addition to his recent ink, he also has a design of her mom's rosary tattooed on his hand and a letter from his "future wifey" on the back of his neck. Similarly, Nicola has a tattoo of Brooklyn's name on her back.

If you didn't know, the couple got engaged in the summer of 2020 and reportedly hope to marry in 2022. Back in November, Brooklyn also told Hello: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult. You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

