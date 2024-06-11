Brooklyn Beckham Reacts To Nepo Baby Talk; Says He 'Couldn't Ask For Better Parents'

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of famed football player David Beckham and fashion magnate Victoria Beckham, has addressed the nepo-baby discussion. Brooklyn, while speaking InStyle in an interview, referenced his parentage and the privileges that he has attained from it, but argued that he can’t help “how I was born.”

Brooklyn Beckham spills on how he deals with detractors

“I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really,” said Brooklyn on the nepotism discourse, which has also impacted how his stardom has been perceived. Brooklyn, who is 25 as of now, has tried multiple things: from taking the baton from his father and getting into football to mirroring his mother’s strides into the fashion world. From cooking to modeling to photography, the star says his parents have encouraged him on every step of his journey, advising him to ignore comments by detractors and trolls.

“It makes me… I kind of like it, in a way, just because it makes me really want to prove to people,” adds Brooklyn, revealing that while he did not know what he wanted to do until two years back, Victoria’s mantra for him was to not respond to the talks and prove the haters wrong. “I think what I wanted for so long—especially the last few years—is I really wanted to make a name for myself,” the star reflects.

A look at Brooklyn Beckham's career

Brooklyn Beckham was born to the star couple in 1999. The eldest child in the Beckham household, he spent his formative years in Madrid and Los Angeles. His first stint was as a professional model, and it was a relative success for the young star since he made appearances in several magazines. He switched to photography later on, photographing the Burberry BRIT campaign in 2016. While his work received appreciation and good reviews from industry insiders, several others called Burberyy’s decision to employ Brooklyn a move motivated by nepotism.

He has tried his hand at cooking as well, with a Facebook watch show titled Cookin' With Brooklyn. While it copped a lot of flak from critics, Brooklyn maintains his interest in cooking and wants to launch a new venture called Cloud23.

