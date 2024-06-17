Brooklyn Beckham Reveals What He Wants To Pass Down To His Children; Find Out Here

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has great plans for his kids. In a recent interview with People, the former football player revealed he wants to pass down his love for traveling to his kids. He also revealed that he always wants to take his kids wherever he goes. Meanwhile, earlier, Brooklyn opened up about having kids and how he wants to be a young dad. Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022 in an extravagant and beautiful wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham opens up about what he wants to pass down to his kids

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham aspires to be a traveling-around-the-world father! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 25-year-old photographer and model discussed how he hopes to pass on his passion for travel to his future children.

He told people about passing down his love for traveling and said, "I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go. So it's definitely something I want to pass down to my kids.”

Earlier, Beckham spoke openly about his desire to raise a family with his wife. Nicola Peltz Beckham. Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for two years.

Brookly Beckham reveals why he and his wife merged their names

Brooklyn Backham has been planning to have kids for a long time now. So much so that the couple even decided to merge their names for their future children. In an interview with InStyle, Beckham expressed that when he and Peltz married, they joined their last names to have children.

He said, "I wanted to honor my wife's last name as well, and we thought about it for so long, and we were just like, 'When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about. I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz started dating in October 2019. They made their relationship official in January 2020 with an Instagram post. In the same year, the couple announced their engagement in July. The couple then got married in a ceremony at the actress' family's house in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.

