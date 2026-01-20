Brooklyn Beckham Says NO to Reconciliation With Family, Accuses Mom Victoria of Calling Him ‘Evil’: ‘Endless Attacks…’

Brooklyn Beckham is finally speaking up. Months after hearsay and questions surrounding his relationship with his superstar parents, football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, he shared a lengthy note on his Instagram story, calling out their alleged actions. The oldest of the lot has accused his folks of trying to ruin his relationship with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz. He started off by sharing his firm decision on the matter and standing up for himself, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

Brooklyn Beckham lashes out at parents, David and Victoria Beckham, over wedding chaos

The 26-year-old took to his social media handle to pen a detailed account of the happenings at his wedding, including the moment he recalls his mother hijacking his dance with his wife, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” adding that he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.” He further added how the pressure for the wedding began much in advance, accusing his mother of canceling the making of the bride’s dress ‘in the 11th hour’, which had Nicola Peltz being forced to ‘urgently find a new dress’.

Moreover, the wedding planning was marred with other issues, including the seating arrangement, claims the 26-year-old, “My mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Nanny at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands.”

Brooklyn Beckham shared how standing up to his family resulted in retaliation in the form of a directed media narrative: “I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.”

He dissuaded the claims that it was his partner who had been controlling him and instead laid the blame on his parents for planning his life even at the expense of his professional commitments, “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp.”

The Beckham kids include his two brothers Romeo and Cruz, as well as his sister Harper Seven.

