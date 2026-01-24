Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Reveals Truth About Mom Victoria’s ‘Humiliating’ Dance, Says Nicola Peltz Ran Out Crying

The drama surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is nowhere near its end and new details have just emerged from a very on-the-ground source. DJ Fat Tony, who was present at the lavish affair, appeared on This Morning to reveal what exactly went down. He shared how it was the Beckhams' friend Marc Anthony who called Victoria the ‘most beautiful woman in the room’ amid the groom’s claims of her hijacking his first dance with his wife and making it ‘humiliating’ for him.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding DJ shares account of Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance with her son

DJ Fat Tony spoke to the show's hosts on Friday, detailing the events of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. He shed light on how, more than making any inappropriate dance moves, it was the timing of Victoria Beckham’s entrance on the stage that caused uproar. “I said it was inappropriate as well, because it was the timing.” He went on to share how Marc Anthony’s performance became the playground for issues, as when the groom was standing on stage and everyone was expecting the bride to be called on, but instead it was his mother who joined him.

“At that point, Brooklyn is literally, like, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out,” he added. Showing his support for the oldest Beckham child, he further said, “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother's hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room…”

DJ Fat Tony and his husband, Stavros Agapiou, have previously shared similar confirmations of the 26-year-old’s accusations aimed at his parents as eyewitnesses at the ceremony. The 60-year-old’s remarks come a few days after Brooklyn Beckham’s 6-page-long Instagram update, where he spoke about the ongoing feud between him and his parents and the issues that happened during his wedding planning and on the day of the ceremony.

