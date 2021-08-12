Brooklyn Nine Nine: Here’s what to expect from the 8th and final season of the partly serious cop comedy

We can’t believe it is August 12 already and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to return with its extraordinary one-liners and hard-hitting moral messages that the show never fails to highlight. After seven successful seasons, the detectives will be back with their final season where we get to join the characters on their several intriguing missions.

It will be super-exciting to watch the ‘noine-noine’ cast featuring Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully, solve crimes and crack hysterical jokes while doing so.

According to the official trailer, however, the Jake and Boyle friendship can witness a new turn, where the best friends part ways as they grow older. “I’ve always had this image of us in our nineties, hunting down criminals,” a worried Boyle says, while Peralta cries aimlessly!

While the new parents Peralta and Santiago juggle between work and parenthood, fans are looking forward to knowing whether they do a good job at maintaining their kid or not. Similarly, a new Halloween heist will be unveiled with the new season! Also, there is another character that fans are too eager to see on screen again. The no-nonsense Gina who last appeared in season 6. Out of all the possible storylines that season 8 could offer, the appearance of Doug Judy aka Craig Robinson, doing something out of the box to annoy Jake and Rosa, should be counted as the most anticipated one.

Season 8 will have 10 episodes, to be released in a gap of two weeks each. Fans in India can watch the latest season on Netflix, from August 12.

