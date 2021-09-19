Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero takes a trip down memory lane with BTS snaps from the series

Melissa Fumero's latest Instagram posts are filled with nostalgia for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, and the actress left no stone unturned to celebrate the iconic show in her special way. Despite being a cop, Fumero’s character in the show, Amy, was always somewhat of a cry-baby when it came to emotional scenes, and she didn’t hesitate to share her emotions with fans as the show ended.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared some never-seen-before pictures with the entire cast. In one of the slides, Melissa wrote, “What a whirlwind these last couple of days have been. Here’s a big ol #Brooklyn99 dumpity dump.” After eight successful seasons, the show ended on September 17 with the eighth episode as the season finale. While fans are still unable to process that their favourite show wouldn’t return for another season, the cast has taken to their social media platforms to bid final goodbyes to their fellow cast members and fans.

With the pictures, Melissa created a perfect nostalgic fest for her fans, as the photos have more or less every cast member in them. Some of them show the cast having fun in their own get-togethers, and some of them are from the sets of the show, where they are hard at work. Jake, Amy, Rosa, Boyle, Terry, and Captain Raymond Holt seem to be in full work-mode which has made fans even more nostalgic and many are not ready to bid them goodbye.

Take a look at Melissa’s post:

Chelsea Peretti aka Gina was also seen in one of the photos, as she posed with Melissa and Stephanie Beatriz aka Rosa. Melissa wrote, “Nine nine Forever,” along with the pictures of the cast, which have been like an added present for Brooklyn Nine-Nine enthusiasts.

