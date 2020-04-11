Brooklyn Nine Nine’s latest Halloween heist features a hunt for Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet

The latest edition of Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Halloween heist featured a hunt for Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet. Read on to check out who won the hunt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine featured the latest edition of their annual Halloween heist and it was extra special for all the Avengers fans. If you are a fan, you would know that the cops on nine-nine host a Halloween heist every year, in which they compete against one another to win the competition by stealing a trophy. This year, they decided to go for a Marvel-themed heist. Just like in the previous seasons, the game was all about progress and fakeouts to double-cross each other and win the trophy.

SPOILER ALERT

This year, the characters locked horns to get their hands on Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet, the glove studded with insanely powerful infinity stones which featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Except, the glove in the show looked nothing like the Infinity Gauntlet. Since it was way out of their budget, detective Jake Peralta ordered a knock-off from the Russian Ebay site. Instead of a gauntlet, the site delivered a cheap “The Infinite Gobbler,” with three infinity stones. Nevertheless, it was still precious enough to fight for.

While it did star on Halloween, a hilarious chain of events forces the squad to postpone the heist to a later holiday, and they finally got a winner in the latest episode. The last part of the heist takes place on Easter, and if it wasn’t evident enough already, the squad dawned bunny costumes for the trophy hunt. When the heist initially started, Jake very clearly laid down the rules and stated that everyone will be handcuffed to their partners and no betrayal will be allowed. However, Detective Rosa Diaz ends up winning the game by leaving everyone behind, including her partner and claiming all the infinity stones.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion officially put on hold; makers promise great surprises & behind the scenes footage

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More