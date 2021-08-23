Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz welcomes first child with Brad Hoss; REVEALS her special name

Stephanie Beatriz and her husband, Brad Hoss, have welcomed their first baby together, confirming the news via Instagram. In the pic, Beatriz smiles as she sits next to her newborn's car seat. "BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star captioned the pic. "... Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line."

"I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she further captioned the picture. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude."Beatriz concluded her caption with a message for her daughter, writing, "Roz, you are so cool." Hoss, 39, posted the same photo on his social media after the couple brought their baby girl home last week. He wrote, "My precious cargo." “It’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way.”

The pair has been married since 2018, and their pregnancy was revealed in June. According to PEOPLE, Stephanie earlier said that she had always imagined a life with children, stating, "It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building." Stephanie also highlighted the couple's commitment to having a kid who appreciates equality, stating, "I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration."

Congrats to the happy family!

