Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale: Fans hail the last episode as 'the best': It was the perfect goodbye

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has released its series finale, and fans on Twitter have been on a cry-fest since then. While some fans cannot believe that the series ended this soon, others have acknowledged the last episode of the series as 'the best.' Some even claimed that the last episode felt like the perfect goodbye!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially ended with Season 8 being the last time the 99th precinct would make their fans laugh with their superb comic timings. Fans would definitely miss Andy Samberg's fun-loving Jake, Melissa Fumero's punctual Amy, Stephanie Beatriz's no-nonsense Rosa, Chelsea Peretti's holier-than-thou Gina, Andre Braugher's fatherly Captain Raymond Holt, Joe Lo Truglio's emotional Charles Boyle, and Terry Crews' understanding Sergeant Terry Jeffords, along with Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), of course!

Fans on Twitter have been tweeting about how the show has taught them immense lessons that they would not forget for the rest of their lives. While discussing the new season, and the finale episode, some fans have already hailed their favourite characters. Some are too excited about Gina's return who has been absent from the show time and again.

"After catching back up the last few months I have to say...The finale of #Brooklyn99 is absolutely perfect! Self-referential, hilarious, tear-jerking... it’s everything I wanted it to be. What a fantastic show," a fan tweeted. Another user said, "I feel personally attacked by the #Brooklyn99 finale I am openly weeping." Another fan showed their appreciation for the finale season with a heartfelt tweet. "The Perfect Ending…I Can’t Believe That Everything I Wanted in an Episode Was There! Thank You Brooklyn 9/9 it Was an Amazing Journey… #Brooklyn99."

The Perfect Ending …I Can’t Believe That Everything I Wanted in an Episode Was There! Thank You Brooklyn 9/9 it Was an Amazing Journey… #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/DFW7evpfzX — Loay Mohammed (@leoloay) September 17, 2021

The finale of #Brooklyn99 is absolutely perfect! Self-referential, hilarious, tear-jerking... it’s everything I wanted it to be. What a fantastic show! pic.twitter.com/v0m2GFdMIN — Chris Adams (@ChrisAdamsMLP) September 17, 2021

I feel personally attacked by the #Brooklyn99 finale I am openly weeping — disgruntled pelican (@CryLikeCermet) September 17, 2021