Brooklyn Nine Nine SPOILER ALERT: Detective Rosa Diaz had the weekend off for THIS reason; Find Out

Finally, after much anticipation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned for its seventh season with a two-part premiere featuring all our favorite characters. With the episode, Andre Braugher’s Raymond Jacob Holt is back to head the department with his new partner Debbie Fogle, played by Vanessa Bayer and new interim captain Julie Kim, played by Nicole Bilderback. While the episode treated the fans with all the laughter and drama they were waiting for, it was Detective Rosa Diaz’s absence that caught the audience’s attention.

Initially, during the premier, Diaz mentions that she has the weekend off and will not be there to meet Capt. Kim, and then she was gone for the rest of the episode. Series’ co-creator Dan Goor gave details about Rosa’s whereabouts during an interview with TVLine. Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the popular character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently working on the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights. And the makers of the show are trying to accommodate her shooting schedule. So, there you go, after making a brief appearance in the popular show, the actress went on to shoot for the upcoming film.

In December, the makers of the film dropped the first trailer of In the Heights, giving the audience a taste of Manuel’s world. The film tells the story of a mostly Hispanic neighborhood in New York City. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with big dreams, the trailer featured several excerpts from the original musical. The film will feature cameos from stars like Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Beatriz. It will also feature music and lyrics created by Miranda.

Read More