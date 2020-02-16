Brooklyn Nine Nine's Melissa Fumero welcomes second child with husband David; shares son's first photo

The actress announced that she gave birth on Valentine's Day and that husband David Fumero and she welcomed their second son Axel. Check out his photo below.

Melissa Fumero aka Amy Santiago took to Instagram on Saturday night to drop some big news. The actress announced that she gave birth on Valentine's Day and that husband David Fumero and she welcomed son Axel. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star wrote, "Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!." The black and white photo shows baby Axel napping adorably. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

Melissa's husband David also did not hold back from sharing his excitement on the gram. Sharing a selfie with Axel, he wrote, "I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20."

Check out their adorable posts below:

Melissa's post was flooded with wishes for the couple and their newborn. Her co-star Stephanie Beatriz, commented, "So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You're a badass!" Whereas actor Bobby Cannavale wrote, "Beautiful. Congratulations to you and David and Enzo!!!"

Back in November, Melissa had flaunted her baby bump and had written, "Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos."

