Brooks Nader Legally Married To Someone Amid Her Reported Romance With Gleb Savchenko? DWTS Actress Reveals

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s romance, since they both were paid on the competition show Dancing With the Stars, has been consistent with hitting headlines. This time, they hit the news again as she revealed being legally married to her ex-husband, Billy Haire.

According to People magazine’s article, this surprising revelation came forward through a TikTok video, which was shared by Nader on January 20. The caption of the clip read, “Plot twist: still legally married.”

As per the outlet, in the video, both Nader and the professional dancer were seen lip-syncing to an audio that was derived from an interview between Amy Schumer and Ellen DeGeneres.

In that audio, DeGeneres can be heard asking the Trolls And Band Together star about how her husband Chris Fischer was doing. This question was lip-synced by Savchenko. Nader mouthed Schumer's humorous reply, “He’s great. Chris, right?”

According to People magazine, back on December 15, 2019, Nader and Haire exchanged vows in front of 330 attendees during their wedding in New Orleans. It appears that there was trouble in paradise as the announcement was rolled with the aforementioned publication about them parting ways in May 2024.

At the time, a representative of Nader shared with the outlet that both individuals were getting a divorce “after living apart for months,” adding, “The split is amicable.”

Four months after her split, Nader appeared on Dancing With The Stars and was reportedly spotted locking lips with her dance partner, Savchenko. After this, they have been consistent with being a topic of discussion among the people who followed the show.

As far as the professional dancer from the ABC competition show goes, he and his former spouse Elena Samodanova have been divorced legally, per the reports. The ex-pair share two children—Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7.

