Brookyln Beckham reacts to wife Nicola Petlz's 'Throuple' comment with Selena Gomez: 'I love when my wife..'

Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his wife Nicola Peltz's friendship with Selena Gomez during his appearance on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The 24-year-old media personality expressed his delight in being able to maintain a close friendship with the singer, and remarked that his wife was particularly fond of her. In addition to being featured alongside the Only Murders In The Building star in various photos on social media, Beckham also showed off one of his new tattoos. It's clear that the couple's friendship with Gomez is very important to them, and they're both looking forward to furthering it in the future.

"She says we are a throuple"

He went on to describe the singer as 'such a sweet girl' and added that she was 'obviously very talented.'

The Cookin' with Brooklyn star gushed over his wife, saying, "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

Earlier, Gomez shared a glimpse of their New Year 2023 getaway with Brooklyn and Nicola with her fans on social media, and we can totally see why he's so smitten with her! It looks like the perfect start to a great new year!

After first being romantically linked in October 2019, Brooklyn and Peltz finally tied the knot last April in beautiful Palm Beach, Florida. The couple celebrated their love and commitment to each other in a romantic and unforgettable ceremony. They are now happily married and looking forward to their future together.