'Brought to you by upcoming tragedy': The time Ryan Reynolds trolled newspaper that published his semi-naked photo from when he was 3 years old

Well-known for his charismatic personality, impeccable acting chops, and witty humor, Ryan Reynolds is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. Today, we bring to you a funny clip of the actor, wherein he took a hilarious jibe at a local newspaper for publishing his semi-naked picture from when was just three. This clip is from 2019 when Ryan Reynolds marked his presence at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

Ryan Reynolds once trolled a local newspaper for publishing his semi-naked picture along with his address

While interacting with Ryan , Jimmy took out a piece of newspaper, which had shared the actor’s semi-naked childhood picture with a caption that said, "This is Ryan Reynolds and he's enjoying the water at Kits Community Centre wading pool. Ryan lives at 2382 Oliver Cr."

When Jimmy Fallon read out loud the caption of the picture that was published in the newspaper and burst into laughter, Reynold said, "It's amazing, because the newspaper was like "Okay, guys, we have a semi-nude vulnerable 3-year-old boy. The only thing that's going to make it better, let's let them know where he lives. Let's let them know where to find him."

To which Fallon said laughingly, "Oh my God, can you get creepier than that?" And, Reynolds added, "Right? That's just like... Brought to you by upcoming tragedy." He went on to add, "Thankfully, I was okay. I had three older brothers protecting me."

Netizens found Ryan’s reaction too funny

Reynold's hilarious reaction to his toddler picture left the audience in splits. In fact, many netizens found this side of Ryan hilarious.

Reacting to the Ryan Reynold's episode, a YouTube user commented on the same video link and wrote, "I never understood why Ryan Reynolds never did stand up. He would kill as a stand up comedian."

Another YouTube user also commented on the same video link and wrote, "Ryan's comments never fail to make me laugh."

On a related note, soon, we will be seeing more of Ryan in press interviews, as Deadpool 3 is expected to arrive in theaters next year.

