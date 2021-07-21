Britney Spears says she can't 'fully move on' until she speaks out her truth: Feel like I’m just getting here

Ever since Britney Spears gave her testimony in court, support for the singer amid her conservatorship battle has increased even more. The singer in her social media posts has also been addressing the things that have bothered her over the years and recently even called out the people who claimed to be close to her and shared supportive messages for her on social media for remaining silent for so many years. In her recent post though, Spears spoke about the reason why she wants to speak out her truth.

Taking to Instagram, Britney implied that she has just begun when it comes to sharing her story. The pop icon wrote, "So I said “life goes on” in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!"

Adding further about why she wants to continue to tell her truth, Spears said, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

Check out Britney Spears' post about speaking out Here

The singer has been under the court-appointed conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008 and 13 years later, Britney is finally ready to talk about it and fight for it to come to an end.

Spears recently won the right to hire her own lawyer and attorney Matthew Rosengart will now be handling her case. The newly-appointed lawyer recently mentioned that his team has been working hard on trying to get the singer's father removed as her conservator.

