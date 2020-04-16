Bruce Campbell drops a hint to the makers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for THIS reason

Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi worked on the 1977 film called It’s Murder! The actor also featured as Ash Williams in the director's film called Evil Dead.

American actor Bruce Campbell dropped a hint on his Twitter account about him wanting to play the villain in the highly anticipated film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The makers of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer revealed that Sam Raimi will be directing the film. This film has seen its previous director walking out of the project. Now, that Sam Raimi has confirmed the news of him directing the film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bruce Campbell is asking the makers to bring him on board as the villain to lock horns with lead character Doctor Strange.

The actor, Bruce Campbell, and director Sam Raimi worked on the 1977 film called It’s Murder! The actor also featured as Ash Williams in the director's film called Evil Dead. The fans of the American actor really got excited when the actor tweeted about wanting to play the villain in the much-awaited MCU film. It would be very interesting to see if the makers approach Bruce Campbell to play the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This film is a part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out Bruce Campbell's tweet:

Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor... https://t.co/1ZTpfoE3te — Bruce Campbell (GroovyBruce) April 15, 2020

News reports about the MCU flick suggest that Scott Derrickson will still be the executive producer of the film after leaving the director's cap. The film's story is done by Michael Waldron and the film will also feature Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen in crucial roles. The film with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead will reportedly hit the big screen on November 5, 2021.

