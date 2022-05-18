Bruce Campbell talks about his Doctor Strange 2 cameo, says 'Can’t believe I made it'

Bruce Campbell describes his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, expressing astonishment that it made the final cut. The most recent installment in the MCU was directed by Sam Raimi, a regular collaborator with Campbell, most famously creating the Evil Dead trilogy, which began both of their careers.

Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness follows the eponymous Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he strives to safeguard a young hero (America Chavez, portrayed by Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to roam the multiverse and is on the run from Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). However, Campbell appears as a seller with a food booth in another dimension visited by Strange and Chavez in both the main film and the Multiverse of Madness post-credits sequence. Doctor Strange enchants Campbell's character to beat himself up over a mistake, a reference to Campbell's performance as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead flicks.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell stated that he was astonished that his character in Multiverse of Madness reached the final cut. The actor revealed that the film went through multiple rewrites throughout production, and he naturally thought that his sequence would be deleted. Bruce said as per Screenrant, "I can’t believe I made it into the movie! I used to joke that Benedict Cumberbatch wasn’t sure he was going to be in the movie because they were constantly reworking the storyline and Sam had to shoot additional stuff that wasn’t in the original script, so it’s a shell game."

Given Raimi and Campbell's decades-long collaboration, it's not unexpected that the filmmaker would find a space in the film for Campbell to appear and guarantee it made the cut. A probable appearance by Campbell was the subject of much internet speculation even before the release of Multiverse of Madness. Before the Doctor Strange sequel appeared, Campbell took to Twitter to announce his involvement but left spectators wondering in what capacity he would return.

