Bruce Lee Biopic: Here's who will play the legendary martial artist and actor in the Ang Lee-directed movie

A biopic on Bruce Lee is on the way! According to Deadline, Ang Lee has been tapped to direct the epic based on the legendary martial artist and actor. As everyone is aware, Bruce Lee - a pop culture icon of the 20th century - helped bridge the gap between East and West, with classic films like Fist of Fury and Enter the Dragon under his impressive repertoire. As for who is playing the late Jeet Kune Do founder...

It's none other than Ang Lee's son Mason Lee who will be portraying Bruce Lee in the upcoming biopic. The 32-year-old actor has previously starred in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, The Hangover Part II, the Taiwanese romantic comedy Stand By Me, the Hong Kong drama Limbo and Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe). The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon director - who has long wanted to delve into the making-of-a-legend tale - has been quietly working on the Bruce Lee biopic for quite some time now. This also includes getting his son ready for action, with Mason training to play the iconic martial artist in Asia for the past three years, all through the lockdown.

Ang Lee Praises Bruce Lee in Statement About Upcoming Biopic

In a statement to Deadline about the highly-awaited biopic, Ang Lee was all praises for Bruce Lee and his inimitable achievements: "Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema."

"I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality," the Oscar-winning filmmaker added fondly.

Dan Futterman of Foxcatcher and Capote fame is working on the script for Bruce Lee's biopic, while Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell are producing. Elizabeth Gabler - who is overseeing the project alongside Marisa Paiva - shared in a statement: "Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time. All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event."

