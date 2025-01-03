Bruce Springsteen Approves Jeremy Allen White’s Singing Ability Ahead Of Biopic; Learn More

Bruce Springsteen had nothing but praise as he talked about Jeremy Allen White. The legendary singer recently reflected on what he felt about Allen White playing him on screen in the upcoming biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Besides playing Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, The Bear star would even sing his many globally acclaimed tracks. Shedding light on his emotions, the Waitin’ on a Sunny Day artist gave his approval for the actor's singing ability.

Talking to Jim Rotolo on a new Sirius XM interview, the Dancing in the Dark singer further stated, "Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it."

Continuing, Springsteen added that Jeremy Allen White portrays “an interpretation of me” in a way that will deeply connect with the fans.

Talking about the biopic, the Streets of Philadelphia artist maintained that the movie has got a “tremendous cast of people,” adding that the film is being sculptured beautifully, which is simply exciting.

Besides Jeremy Allen White, the biopic even stars Paul Walter Hauser, Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, and Stephen Graham.

For those who do not know, Deliver Me From Nowhere is being directed by Scott Cooper. Adapted from a 2023 book, the biopic will focus on the making of the album Nebraska, Springsteen's 1982 work, which did not get as much appreciation as Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A. but is considered one of Bruce Springsteen’s best works to date by critics.

What makes the album even more intriguing is that the Tougher Than the Rest artist had alone worked on this outing, without the help of his E Street Band. Per reports, Springsteen wrote as well as recorded the songs on Nebraska alone, on a four-track recorder, in his rented Colts Neck, New Jersey, home.

