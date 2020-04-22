Bruce Willis' daughter Scout reveals why he's quarantining with ex Demi Moore and not his wife Emma Heming

Daughter Scout Willis explains Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming too was supposed to join them but the lockdown happened and she stayed back while Bruce Willis had already reached.

Bruce Willis has been social distancing along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and three daughters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer. The 65-year-old Die Hard alum is seen enjoying his father-daughter time at home and we often find pictures and videos of their bonding sessions doing rounds on the internet. However, as Bruce Willis is staying with his former wife Demi Moore 20 years after their separation, rumours about the tiff between him and wife Emma Heming have become the talk of the town. Some news portals reported that the actor has moved in with her ex-wife to be with his daughters during the lockdown. However, on the other hand, fans are asking why he isn't staying with his second wife Emma Heming and their children.

Putting an end to the speculations, Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis has revealed the reason why the actor has been away from his wife Emma. During a recent episode of the 'Dopey' podcast, Scout explained, "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters. But my younger sister … who has never gotten a talk about not f***king with hypodermic needles …. she found needles at a park and she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor." "My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she added.

The 28-year-old explained how both, her dad and stepmom, Emma Heming, were to join them and stay together as a family but as Bruce Willis had arrived earlier and Emma Heming had to stay back because of her sister's foot injury, the lockdown happened all of a sudden, leaving Bruce Willis with them and Emma Heming back in LA. Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have two daughters Mabel and Evelyn. While Bruce Willis is quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters, wife Emma Heming and her daughters are stuck in LA.

"It’s been really funny having both my parents at this house where they, like, raised us. It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family," Scout said. Even though Bruce Willis is staying with ex-wife Demi Moore amidst the Coronavirus crisis, there seems to be no bad blood between the two families. Recently, when Demi Moore posted a family picture of all of them dressed in matching green and white striped suits, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming dropped heart emojis on her post. "Family bonding," Demi captioned the picture while Emma commented, "At its finest love and miss you guys."

The Willis-Moore quarantine crew seems to be having a lot of fun. From clicking family pictures together to getting a haircut but dad Bruce Willis, posing for a cool selfie with him and lots more, Bruce Willis' daughters are making the most out of their time with their daddy dearest. Recently, Demi Moore posted a picture of their family paint night where all of them got together to indulge in a painting session. With each one having their own art file and a set of paint colours, it seemed like a super fun family activity. Bruce Willis too participated in the family painting session.

Bruce Willis and his daughters, especially Tallulah are definitely shelling out some major father-daughter goals. After having her head shaved by dad Bruce Willis right before her outdoor photoshoot, Tallulah once again took the internet with their super cool selfie. The 26-year-old wore a loose t-shirt that read 'Die Harder', a reference to Bruce Willis hit film Die Hard. Sitting next to her, the 65-year-old looked nothing less than a dapper wearing a black cap and off white t-shirt.

Meanwhile, it is clear that Bruce Willis' wife Emma remains friendly relations with his former wife Demi Moore, and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time. She is in touch with the family and talks to her husband on a daily basis.

