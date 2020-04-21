Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah flaunts her 'Die Harder' tshirt in her quarantine selfie with her dad

Tallulah poses for a selfie with her dad Bruce Willis flaunting her 'Die Harder' t-shirt and cool haircut.

Bruce Willis has been social distancing along with ex-wife Demi Moore to spend time with his two daughters Rumer and Tallulah. The doting dad has certainly been enjoying his time with his girls as evident in their social media posts. The 65-year-old seems to be bonding the most with his youngest daughter Tallulah. Two weeks ago, the actor was seen giving her a buzzcut with a razor and now the father-daughter is winning the internet with another cute selfie.

A few hours ago, Tallulah took to her Instagram handle and shared a quarantine selfie posing with her dad Bruce Willis. The 26-year-old wore a cool t-shirt that read 'Die Harder', in reference to her dad's iconic film, Die Hard and the father-daughter pair looks super sassy. "Father." she captioned her picture where dad Bruce Willis is sitting next to her. While Tallulah is slaying in her cool tee, Bruce Willis looks nothing less than a dapper, in a white t-shirt and black cap.

Check it out:

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore parted ways over 20 years ago, but the former couple sets an example for friendship. Despite their divorce, the two maintain extremely cordial relations with each other and are staying under quarantine together as a family. A few days ago, Bruce, Demi, and their daughters posed for a family photoshoot wearing matching green and white striped costumes and it is family goals! Even the cute little dog who was comfortably lying on the sofa was dressed in the same print

Also Read: Bruce Willis gives a new makeover to daughter Tallulah; Shaves her head before photoshoot with sister Rumer

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×