Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens touching note on father's battle with dementia: He still knows who I am

American actor Bruce Willis is battling with frontotemporal dementia. After his wife Emma Hemming Willis shared some adorable photos of the family along with an update on dementia research work, Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis penned a moving note. She opened about her father’s battle with dementia. She has reflected on her dad’s heartbreaking health battle.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah pens an emotional note

Bruce Willis’ 29-year-old daughter penned an emotional note nearly four months after her father’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. In a personal essay for Vogue, Tallulah noted that although her father's health update was confirmed earlier this year, she had “known that something was wrong for a long time." She explained that it started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness which the family chalked up to Hollywood actor’s hearing loss.

Along with it, Tallulah admitted that she has met Bruce's decline in recent years with a share of avoidance and denial that she is not proud of. She said that the truth is that she was too sick herself to handle it. After that, Tallulah shared her ADHD diagnosis, along with her four-year battle with anorexia, came in to treat her depression.

In an emotional moment, Tallulah said that during a wedding event in 2021, the bride’s father made a moving speech and it was that very moment she realized that she would never get a moment like that. Explaining the feeling, she added, “It was devastating. I left the dinner table, stepped outside, and wept in the bushes." She said that she takes a lot of photos whenever she goes to her dad’s house. She has every voicemail from him saved on a hard drive. Tallulah tries to document, to build a record for the day when he isn't there to remind her of him and of the family.

According to Tallulah, the Sixth Sense star still knows who she is and lights up when she enters the room. She is holding onto the past while thinking of the present just because she has hopes for her father and does not want to let go of. At the end of the note, Tallulah said that if there were more time, they would have been best friends as his father was “cool and charming and slick and stylish and sweet and a little wacky.”

Meanwhile, it was in 2022 that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. In 2023, the actor announced his retirement. Along with the news of his retirement, his family announced that the Die Hard actor is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

