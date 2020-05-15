Bruce Willis dons orange suit from Armageddon; Daughter Rumer shares his picture on Instagram

Bruce Willis dons his Armageddon orange suit amidst the quarantine phase and daughter Rumer says he's ready to save the world.

Bruce Willis is taking over the internet during the quarantine phase and we're loving it! This is the first time in years that we're able to see so many glimpses of the Die Hard actor on social media, courtesy Rumer and Talulah Willis. Bruce Willis has been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters at Demi's house. His wife Emma Heming and kids Evelyn and Mabel too were supposed to join them. However, they had no choice but to stay back home due to the sudden lockdown orders.

We've seen many cool pictures of Bruce Willis ever since he began quarantining with his family and recently, daughter Rummer has shared a new picture of her daddy dearest in his orange suit from his 1998 film Armageddon. "He said this is “His saving the outfit(Actual one from Armageddon )#thismanisadamnledgend," Rumer Willis captioned her post on Instagram. The 65-year-old actor not only recreated his Armageddon look but with so much perfection that it looks like a still from the film.

Bruce Willis starred as Harry S. Stamper in Armageddon. He essayed the role of the leader of a group of misfits who attempted to save the world from a massive asteroid. Besides Bruce playing the lead in the film, the American science fiction disaster film also starred Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton and other renowned actors.

