Bruce Willis' family finally reunites due to the lockdown
The 65-year-old actor has been spending the last four weeks separated from Emma and their two girls, Mabel and Evelyn, due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Bruce has been staying with first wife Demi, their daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, as well as Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss.
Bruce and Emma were in touch over Instagram till now, reports mirror.co.uk.
It’s Bruce’s birthday today! And where I could use this space to write endlessly about him, let’s be real, he’s never going to see this post because he’s not on social media. So instead I’ll take this moment to ask everyone to please follow the @cdcgov guidelines closely so that we’re all safe and can move through this quickly and effectively so we can get back to some kind of normalcy, please. Look after yourselves and especially our elderly! #publicserviceannouncement #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #staywell #birthdayappreciation #brucewillis
The family reunion happened just ahead of Evelyn's sixth birthday on Tuesday.
Emma has shared several pictures of the ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho, where Bruce and Demi raised their now-adult daughters while they were still married.
Emma even filmed Bruce pushing Evelyn on a swing.
