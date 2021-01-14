Bruce Willis gets kicked out of LA pharmacy for not wearing a mask; Says it was an ‘error in judgment’

After getting asked to leave a LA pharmacy, Bruce Willis is now opening up about the embarrassing incident. Scroll down to see what he said.

Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis who you may remember from Friends was recently asked to leave a pharmacy in California for not wearing a mask. Now, the actor is telling his side of the story via People magazine. The actor acknowledged his mistake and told the tabloid that the move was an “error in judgment," on his part. He then added a message for his fans, telling everyone to be safe and continue to mask up.

According to previous reports via Page Six, the 65-year-old veteran was seen leaving a Rite Aid in Los Angeles after an employee reportedly asked him to leave the store. And since the news broke, the Die Hard star has been trending on Twitter as the photo made social media rounds. The public was quick to criticize the actor for forgoing a face mask.

If you missed it, when the coronavirus pandemic began, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, were at home in Los Angeles while the veteran joined his ex-wife Demi Moore and their shared daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, at the family's home in Idaho. People previously also reported that an insider told the tabloid that the Moore-Willis clan has been "one happy family" since they began social distancing together amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In June, the entire family even celebrated Emma Heming Willis' 42nd birthday together.

