Bruce Willis gives a new makeover to daughter Tallulah; Shaves her head before photoshoot with sister Rumer

Bruce Willis gives buzzcut to his daughter Tallulah with an electric shaver right before her photoshoot.

Bruce Willis has been social distancing along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah and Rumer amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. As several countries have declared a lockdown and the rest of the world is maintaining social distance in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have decided to get through the situation together and stay like a happy family. Despite parting ways back in 2000, the ex-couple is practising social distancing together along with their two daughters.

The actor seems to be spending a lot of quality time with his daughters. In a video shared by Tallulah, Bruce Willis is seen giving a new makeover to her. The actor is giving her a buzzcut with an electric shaver right before her photo shoot with sister Rumer. Post her dramatic makeover, Tallulah posed for an outdoor photoshoot with sister Rumer behind the camera. “Shaved this nugget’s head today,” Rumer's caption read.

Check it out:

A couple of days ago, the former Hollywood couple’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, posted a picture of them all posing in matching green and white striped ensembles. Even the cute pouch lying on the sofa is seen in matching clothes. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in 1987. The couple officially separated in 2000 but maintained their friendship. Demi wrote in her memoir Inside Out, "It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce. I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons, But I didn’t, and neither did he."

