Bruce Willis Makes First Public Appearance Since Dementia Diagnosis, Thanks First Responders Amid Los Angeles Fires: WATCH
Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance amid the LA fires, thanking first responders with a heartfelt handshake. The outing marks his first since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
Bruce Willis stepped out in public to express gratitude to first responders amid the uncontained Los Angeles fires. On Thursday, January 16, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a monochromatic video on Instagram showing the actor wearing a New York Yankees cap, shaking hands with an L.A. police officer, and posing for a picture. The video was set to the Led Zeppelin song Going to California.
Emma, 46, informed in the caption that the video was taken on Wednesday, January 15. “Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different,” she wrote.
“This makes my heart so freaking full,” Tallulah Willis, Bruce’s youngest daughter, commented on Heming’s video.
The new Instagram video appears to be the first time the Die Hard star, 69, has been seen out in public since 2022 when his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from acting. In 2023, the Willis family shared that Bruce had received a more specific diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that causes the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain to atrophy.
On December 29, Emma, who married Willis in 2009, marked the anniversary of when the pair began dating by sharing a post on Instagram featuring them standing in shallow water as the sun set behind them. “17 years of us,” she wrote in the caption.
Emma and Bruce share two daughters, Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 10. The actor shares older daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, 36, Scout LaRue Willis, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he was married to between 1987 and 2000.
