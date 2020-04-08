Bruce Willis reunites with ex wife Demi Moore and daughter to practice social distancing together

Bruce Willis reunited with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughter to practice social distancing together amid Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

The person who said exes can’t be friends obviously did not know about the rocking relationship Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore share. As the world practices social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Bruce and Moore decided to keep the family together. The Die Hard actor reunited with his ex and their daughter and they are self-quarantining together. According to a photo posted on his daughter’s Instagram handle, three are having a fun time self-distancing together.

The former Hollywood couple’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, posted a picture of the 65-year old actor and the 57-year-old actress posing together in matching striped pajamas. As the two smile bright for the camera, their daughter can be seen in the background with film director Dillon Buss, who are also wearing the matching outfit. Not just them, their adorable pooch, who can be seen sleeping on the couch is also wearing matching clothes. “Chaotic neutral,” caption alongside the image says.

Check out the post here:

People in the comment section praised the couple for being so comfortable with each other and giving their daughter company during the COVID 19 crisis. However, a user pointed out that since they are standing so close to each other, they are not exactly self-isolating and are breaking the self-distancing rule. Reacting to this, Willis revealed that they have been together for almost a month. “We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands,” she wrote.

Credits :Instagram

