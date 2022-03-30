Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting due to health issues; Family releases statement

Bruce Willis' family revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from his decades-long profession. Aphasia is a medical disorder that affects a person's ability to speak, write, and interpret language, both vocal and written. It usually happens after a stroke or a concussion.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a joint statement shared to each of their Instagram accounts, adding that he will be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” However, as per Page Six, Willis has a number of post-production productions under his belt, including "Vendetta," "Fortress: Sniper's Eye," and "White Elephant." What will happen to "Fortress 3," which is now in pre-production, is unknown. Read Willis’ family’s full statement below:

People quickly began to share their support for the family on social media, with one user commenting "All love, grateful for all his awesome films all these years, what a lucky man to have you all there to support him xx." Meanwhile, Willis' acting career began in the early 1980s with uncredited appearances in films like The Verdict by Sidney Lumet. Later that decade, Willis' career took off owing to his leading role in the ABC series "Moonlighting" with Cybill Shepherd and his appearance as John McClane in the 1988 action thriller "Die Hard," which launched his first big film franchise.

Interestingly, Bruce's mixed family, which included his ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming, and their children, stayed on the family property in Idaho throughout the pandemic.

