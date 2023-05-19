Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares a heartbreaking update about his dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ wife has given the fans an update about the actor’s dementia battle. After being diagnosed with Aphaisa, the actor was announced to be suffering from dementia this February. Bruce’s daughter Rumer had first revealed the news that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Bruce’s wife, Emma, gave the fans a heartbreaking update about her husband’s health.

Bruce Willis’ wife talks about his dementia

The legendary actor was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, a neurological disorder that affects a person’s ability to comprehend or express speech. Later in February 2023, Bruce’s family announced that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently attended the screening of Little Empty Boxes. The feature-length documentary by Max Lugavere is about his mother’s battle with dementia.

Emma praised the film and gave the fans an update about her husband, who is fighting the same disease as portrayed in the documentary. She announced that the treatment options for Bruce are "slim." Emma added, "When you live in the world of dementia, you know that options are slim. But some won’t take that lying down, which is how change is made, and I got to witness the beauty in that last night."

Emma’s Tribute to Bruce

Fans were moved when Emma posted an emotional tribute video for her husband. She has often been sharing memories she cherished throughout March in honor of Bruce’s birthday and their 14th wedding anniversary. She recently shared a video from 2019 filmed by Demi Moore, who is Bruce’s first wife. The video shows a vow renewal ceremony that the couple celebrated on their 10th anniversary, along with the track Fix You by Coldplay.

Bruce and Emma got married on March 21, 2009, and the wedding took place in Turks and Caicos. The wedding attendees included Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters.

Bruce’s condition

The world came to know about the 68-year-old actor’s health condition after his daughter Rumer took to Instagram to make the announcement. In a post, she wrote that her father’s condition was "not treatable" and sadly "has progressed."

She explained. "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

