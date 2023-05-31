Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares new update on dementia research with adorable family photos: Never lose hope

American actor Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis recently shared some adorable family photos along with a heartwarming caption on Instagram. She gave an update on the dementia research work. Emma addressed a recent discovery about a dementia-focused clinical trial due to her husband’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

Emma Willis shares new update on dementia research work

Taking to her Instagram, Emma Willis shared a series of photos with her husband and their two daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8. Some photos included the mother with her arm around Mabel while another showed Willis’ youngest daughter sitting on his lap. The post ended with a picture of a white rose in the garden. The text over it read, “Remember to… Never Lose Hope.”

Emma’s heartwarming caption read, “Yesterday I read that Wave Life Sciences ended their clinical trial that could potentially treat frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) Where I’m not sure it could have helped us over here, it doesn’t really matter, it still feels like a gut punch. But I always have to look at the silver linings—they are trying.” She also acknowledged how grateful she is to Wave Life Sciences while pointing out how her family continued to stay hopeful.

The ending note of the post said, “So I want to say thank you to Wave Life Sciences also to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and AFTD who played an active role through the Treat FTD Fund program. Please keep that momentum going, build on the learnings/findings and don’t give up on this loving community. Our family will continue to keep the faith and never lose hope.”

For the uninitiated, Willis’ family first announced his FTD diagnosis in February, one year after they revealed that he’d been diagnosed with aphasia. However, in a joint statement, his family candidly spoke about his symptoms and detailed how his condition progressed to FTD. The statement read, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” It further added that as Bruce’s condition advances, they hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness as well as research.

