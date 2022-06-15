Bruce Willis’ wife says 'fear has never stopped him' amid his ongoing battle with aphasia

In a recent post on Instagram, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of her husband from 1987 as he performed Under the Boardwalk with The Temptations. Emma gave the Die Hard actor a shout-out in her post and credited him for having the guts to perform with such a legendary group.

Emma has been the one to keep Willis' fans updated during his ongoing battle with aphasia and with her new throwback post she once again garnered much love and support for the actor. Along with the video of a young Bruce singing beside the iconic group, she wrote, "My motto is don’t let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."

Emma further praised Willis for his confidence as she penned, "I mean what kind of next-level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations? You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart."

As for Willis' condition, Aphasia is a medical condition that takes away one's ability to speak, write or understand language, both verbal and written. The condition typically occurs when a person suffers from a stroke or a head injury.

