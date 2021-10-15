Bruised Trailer: Halle Berry plays a disgraced fighter who is looking to reclaim her glory

In the teaser for her directorial debut, Bruised, Halle Berry portrays a disgraced boxer who cleans toilets for a livelihood and chooses to return to the ring. Jackie Justice (Berry) was a renowned boxer who is now a maid. However, when Jackie's estranged six-year-old son returns to her life after his father's death, she decides to give fighting another try.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer shows Jackie learning of her son's father's death while the little child waits on her porch in the rain. In reaction to the news, Jackie covers her mouth with her hands. However, following the re-entry of her son, Jackie seems to seriously begin considering returning to fighting. As per PEOPLE, the film's official description reads, "Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon."

Meanwhile, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd, Jr., Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson also appear in Bruised.

However, Berry earlier said that she viewed Bruised as a fresh approach to portray Black women on film. Berry told The New York Times in September as per PEOPLE. "We haven't seen an African American woman in this way in a movie. I'm from Cleveland, Ohio. I am salt of the earth, it's a world I know and is intrinsic to who I am. If I'm going to tell a story, I'm going to make it from a point of view that I know. I thought that was a very good way for me to start." The movie which will be released in selected theaters on November 17 and will make its way to the streamer on November 24.

ALSO READ:Halle Berry SUED by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano over a potential movie role?