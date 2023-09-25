'Brunette Bombshell': Miley Cyrus unveils stunning black hair after 10 years sparking nostalgia among fans

It was back in the Hannah Montana era that Miley Cyrus used to rock black hair. Since then, the Flowers singer has not properly been a brunette. However, it was in her latest Instagram post that Miley finally dropped the curtains on her new era. Her fans and followers were shocked at the new look and certainly went down memory lane to the time of Hannah Montana. Here is what the new post is all about.

Miley Cyrus debuts black hair

Miley Cyrus has made a striking return to her natural hair color, showcasing her brunette locks on Instagram. The former Hannah Montana star, who gained fame as a teenager with her signature brunette tresses, shared her new look while congratulating designer Sabato De Sarno on his debut collection for Gucci. In the Instagram post, Cyrus expressed her admiration for De Sarno's creative direction at the renowned Italian fashion house and praised his exceptional work, reports Page Six. Accompanying her heartfelt message was a series of photos revealing her transformation. Cyrus posed confidently in a black coat with a stylish silver chain around her neck, clutching a vibrant red horsebit chain bag from the Gucci collection.

The unexpected change in hair color from her iconic blonde to a rich shade of brown caught the attention of her fans and fellow celebrities. The reaction from fans was immediate and filled with excitement. Many expressed their delight at seeing Cyrus return to her brunette roots, with some reminiscing about her early career and the beloved Hannah Montana days. One ecstatic fan exclaimed, 'brunette bombshell.' Another one took to the comment section to write 'BRUNETTE IS BACK.'

Miley Cyrus has never been the one to shy away from bold hair transformations, having sported a variety of styles over the years, from a platinum pixie cut to a dark blonde mullet. Her recent return to her natural brunette hair color has rekindled fond memories for fans. While the hair seems to be coming along with a brand collaboration, it will be interesting to see what the singer is up to next. We will be sure to update this section as more intel comes in. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

