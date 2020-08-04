  • facebook
Bruno Mars says he’s ‘frustrated writing music’; Asks Rihanna to let him model for Fenty Skin campaign

Bruno Mars recently took to Twitter to express his frustration with writing new music. The star then also reached out to Rihanna, asking if she would feature him in her next Fenty Skin campaign. See Bruno's cheeky tweets below.
Bruno Mars says he's 'frustrated writing music'; Asks Rihanna to let him model for Fenty Skin campaign
Singer Bruno Mars recently made a cheeky new revelation about his upcoming music on social media. Taking to Twitter this August 3, the 34-year-old Grammy winner revealed that he’s been a bit frustrated. “Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself ‘I should’ve been a model,’” he wrote.

 

Bruno then reached out to Rihanna, who just launched her Fenty Skin Care line. Saying: “Yo @rihanna I’d like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign,” Bruno posted. “I just took some new ones that I’m really proud of.”

 

Check out Bruno‘s tweets below:

 

Earlier this year, Bruno donated a million dollars for relief efforts of the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old entertainer announced his donation on March 26, the music sensation donated to MGM Resorts Foundation, which will support the Employee Emergency Grant Fund and Children’s Medical Support Fund. 

 

A representative confirmed to ET Canada at the time and said: “The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album. With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon.” 

 

ALSO READ: Bruno Mars had something to say on The Weeknd's new moustache look and it's hilarious

Credits :ET Canada, Getty Images, Twitter

