Bryan Adams rants about China on Instagram as his tour gets postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Bryan Adams expresses his displeasure against China in an Instagram post as his tour gets called off due to Coronavirus.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams' Instagram tirade hinting at China stirred up a storm on the internet. The singer was scheduled to play a series of shows at London’s Albert Hall starting on Monday night. However, the Coronavirus outbreak resulted in the 60-year-old's tour being called off. Expressing his displeasure, Bryan Adams took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption ranting about China which is considered to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus.

"CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall," Bryan Adams revealed in his Instagram post and went on to slam China. "The whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," the Summer of 69 singer retorted. Adams is also an animal rights activist, a self-proclaimed vegan and supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Expressing his dissent on wet market animal selling, he also sarcastically wrote that the country should go vegan.

"To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans," he continued. Bryan Adams promised to return on the stage soon and entertain his fans with his blissful performances. Meanwhile, he urged them to stay home and stay safe. "Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X", he wrote.

