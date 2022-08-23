Bryce Dallas Howard: 10 Amazing facts about the Jurassic World star

Bryce Dallas Howard is a popular American actress and movie director, known for her roles in Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and Jurassic World. She is the daughter of the famous actor and filmmaker Ron Howard. However, being the daughter of Ron Howard, she didn't want things easy in her life. In fact, she even dropped her name for a brief period of time because she wanted to get success on her own, and not get a job based on her father's name. Her acting is phenomenal and she has done versatile roles in movies and TV shows. Let us take a look at Bryce Dallas Howard's filmography, awards and more.

The early life of Bryce Dallas Howard

The Twilight actor was born on March 2, 1981, in Los Angeles, California to actor-filmmaker Ron Howard and writer Cheryl Howard.

You will be shocked to know that her godfather is Henry Winkler, a popular American actor, author, director, comedian, and producer.

Although she came from a family of actors and writers, she and her siblings were kept away from the limelight and show business as much as possible. In fact, as kids, Howard and her siblings were encouraged to participate in outdoor activities and were not given access to television.

When she was seven, she gained her first on-set experience as an extra in her father's film Parenthood.

She trained as an actor at Stagedoor Manor, along with Natalie Portman. She went to Greenwich Country Day School for many years and in the year 1999, she graduated from Byram Hills High School. She even attended New York University for three years.

When she was in New York, she became a member of Theater Mitu.

Bryce Dallas Howard filmography

Bryce Dallas Howard's movies and TV shows are one of a kind, and she is known for giving her best for each and every role.

Some of the best movies by Bryce Dallas Howard are:

1. The Help (2011)

The Help is a popular period comedy-drama movie directed by Tate Taylor. The movie is based on the novel of the same name written by Kathryn Stockett in 2009.

The movie is set during the civil rights movement of the 1960s wherein an aspiring author makes a decision to write a book on the lives of African American maids and their perspective of the white families they work for.

The movie was well-received by the critics and audience. Octavia Spencer won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in 2012.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

2. Jurassic World (2015)

Bryce Dallas gained a lot of love for her role in Jurassic World.

Get ready to be startled by huge dinosaurs on a killing spree in this another part of the Jurassic Park movies. The was released in the year 2015 and shows a new theme park that has been built on the original site of Jurassic Park. There is a hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus Rex that accidentally escapes containment and starts killing people.

The movie was loved by the people and grossed a total of $1.6 billion worldwide.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

3. Manderlay (2005)

This is a wonderful movie set in the 1930s in the southern U.S. where Grace and her father discover a plantation in Alabama whose inhabitants live in slavery.

This is an avant-garde drama movie directed by Lars von Trier and was released in 2005.

Upon release, the movie gained recognition and was a box office success.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

4. Terminator Salvation (2009)

Bryce Dallas played the role of Kate Connor in the popular 2009 sci-fi action movie Terminator Salvation.

The movie was directed by McG and was a huge success at the box office, grossing a total of $371.4 million worldwide.

Howard received lots of praise for her amazing acting in the movie.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

5. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Bryce Dallas Howard in Twilight Eclipse gained lots of love and praise for her superb acting performance. She played the role of Victoria, a blood-thirsty vampire who is out there to seek revenge from Edward Cullen for killing her lover James. The movie was a box office hit and grossed $698.4 million worldwide.

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Bryce Dallas's TV shows

Bryce is also known for her role in the popular series Black Mirror. She appears in the very first episode of the 3rd season.

The story follows a young woman who is eager to be famous on social media. When she is invited to a luxurious wedding, she thinks she'll be able to boost her social media, but the trip doesn't go as planned.

She has even directed two episodes of the series The Mandalorian. As a director, she has also directed an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Bryce Dallas Howard awards list

She has received 21 prestigious awards, some of which are mentioned below:

Best Cast Ensemble for The Help (2011) at Awards Circuit Community Awards

Excellence In Acting at CinemaCon, USA

Winner (Woman of the Year) at Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the USA in 2019

Best Global Actress in a Motion Picture Jurassic World (2015) at Huading Award in 2016

Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) at Teen Choice Awards

Here are some cool facts about Howard that are fun to know about.

Surprising facts about Bryce Dallas:

1. She received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance in the movie As You Like It.

2. She is good friends with Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman.

3. Bryce didn't see even a single episode of Happy Days, a famous show in which Ron Howard, her father starred, not until finally in 2006 when she bought the DVD release of the sitcom series and watched the episodes.

4. It is difficult to go on a strict vegan diet, but for Howard, nothing is impossible. She went vegan for three years.

5. She is often confused with Jessica Chastain, a popular American actress. The resemblance between the two is uncanny and it is easy to be confused between two.

6. Here's a shocking fact about Howard - she has never touched alcohol in her entire life, except for a scene in a movie.

7. She was a fan of the Twilight Saga and was delighted when she was cast as Victoria in Twilight: Eclipse.

8. Bryce was unaware of the fact that she was pregnant during the filming of Spider-Man 3. She performed her own stunts, which is dangerous to know now given the fact she was pregnant at that time.

9. Did you know that the first-ever celebrity to be chosen as an ambassador for Kate Spade is your beloved Bryce Howard? She became the ambassador in 2011 when Spade was focused on stylish handbags made especially to appeal to the younger audience.

10. When she was cast in The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, she learned to play the piano for her role.

Bryce Dallas is a talented actor with a zeal to do great things and achieve success in life. We hope Bryce Dallas Howard's upcoming movies receive lots of love from all, and she continues to make her happy with her acting.