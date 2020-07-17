Bryce Dallas Howard shows extensively bruised arm after performing stunts on Jurassic World: Dominion sets

Bryce Dallas Howard took to Twitter to share images of her massive scars and bruises that she got from performing stunts on the sets of Jurassic World: Dominion to which co-star Chris Pratt has a hilarious response to.

Bryce Dallas Howard is back on Jurassic World: Dominion sets and shooting tirelessly. In a Twitter post on Thursday, the actress, 39, showed off several massive bruises from doing stunt work for the upcoming movie in the franchise reboot. Alongside shots of large contusions on the back of both her arms and thigh, Howard captioned, "Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!"

The star shared the behind-the-scenes images after some prompting from co-star Chris Pratt, who tweeted that Howard "got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work" after she posted a photo of the two of them sharing a laugh on set. "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!" the actor, 41, wrote on Twitter. "Show them!!!"

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion resumed in London this month after production was shut down earlier in the year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The production was four weeks into a 20-week slate when the lockdown occurred, according to Variety. Dallas Howard spoke about returning to set amid the global health crisis, explaining on SiriusXM's News Live in June that there's been "a lot of communication" to ensure the safety of cast and crew members. "They’re going above and beyond," Howard shared.

The Dads director also revealed on the show that precautions were taken by herself and Pratt, saying, "We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time." "I'm very grateful to have a job," Bryce said. "What feels really right about it is that there’s this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this safely?' And not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being."

Jeff Goldblum, who stars in the adventure film series as Dr. Ian Malcolm, recently said that the cast have been given "109 pages" of safety protocols to follow on set. "They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum told Entertainment Tonight.

