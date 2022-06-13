BTS 9th Anniversary THROWBACK: When Emma Stone shared her fangirl moment with the Korean superstars

It's BTS day! Armys all over the world are celebrating BTS' debut anniversary with many hopping onto Twitter and others just filling their day with old BTS videos. On such a happening day, we reminisce the time when the Korean sensation broke records and became the first Korean act to perform on SNL which was hosted by Emma Stone.

No Army can forget the band's iconic Mic Drop performance on Saturday Night Live, especially Jungkook and J-Hope's legendary wave that captivated the hearts of millions. But it was not only the fans who squealed in joy on seeing the band making history, Emma Stone was no different. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on his show, Stone opened up about watching the boys rehearse during sound check and revealed how she "involuntarily screamed" on seeing the boy group on stage.

Previously, Stone has been known in the K-pop community for being the few in Hollywood who were talking about K-pop before BTS took over the world. She has been open about her obsession with 2NE1, a 2nd generation girl group, as she has mentioned before that her favourite song from them was I Am The Best. During her interview with Fallon, Stone also talked about how the band was "incredible" and mentioned how like a chemical reaction she burst out a scream on seeing them.

Meanwhile, on June 13, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary and will be performing live at 9:30 PM KST which will be broadcasted on YouTube. To commemorate the day, Jungkook surprised fans as he released a new solo My You on their YouTube channel. A melodious song dedicated to the Army, Jungkook lit up many smiles all over the world with his track which he self-produced along with Hiss Noise.

As for other surprises, it has been announced that BTS will be joined by a special guest at their 2022 FESTA but nothing has been revealed as of yet.

