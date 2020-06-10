BTS adds a twist to Baby Shark in an UNSEEN Carpool Karaoke video James Corden shared to thank ARMY donations

BTS' fandom ARMY raised $1 million to contribute towards the Black Lives Matter movement after the Bangtan Boys donated $1 million dollars.

BTS fans aka ARMY from across the world have been showing their support towards the Black Lives Matter. The fandom raised over a million dollars for various charities under the movement after it was revealed that RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Suga along with Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million. This move prompted a movement on Twitter with the hashtag #MatchAMillion and as a result, the fandom raised another million dollars. As a gesture to thank the ARMY for their support, James Corden released a deleted clip from the band's Carpool Karaoke.

For those forgotten (how could you!?), the Bangtan Boys participated in The Late Late Night Show with James Corden's special Carpool Karaoke segment where they had a blast. Papa Mochi now shared a video that was excluded from the segment as a way to thank the fans. In the video, the singers are seen crooning the popular kids song Baby Shark and adding their own unique twist to it.

Corden shared the video with the caption, "The #BTSArmy has been doing some incredible work in recent days --so Papa Mochi got you a little gift!" adding a purple heart.

Check out the video below:

The #BTSArmy has been doing some incredible work in recent days --so Papa Mochi got you a little gift! pic.twitter.com/nnKdvQaKCg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 9, 2020

In an E! News report, Corden said, "You may have read this weekend the amazing story that the Korean band BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Knowing BTS, they didn't just sign a check. I guarantee you there was a three-minute tightly-choreographed dance routine leading up to the signing of that check. But on seeing this news, BTS fans, known as the BTS Army, pledged to match their donation, raising another million dollars in less than 24 hours. It's incredible."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: John Cena reveals he contributed to BTS ARMY's Match a Million movement for Black Lives Matter: Thank you BTS

Share your comment ×