BTS: After just two weeks, Map of the Soul: 7 is now eligible for gold status in the US

Even though Map of the Soul: 7 has slipped from the #1 spot to #3 at the Billboard 200 chart, BTS has a major reason to rejoice as their album is now eligible for gold status in the US. Read below for more details.

To say that BTS is rewriting history in the music scene would be an understatement! The popular K-pop band, which has now become a worldwide phenomenon, is tasting some well-deserved global success thanks to their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped in February 2020. In its first week, MOTS: 7 earned the #1 spot in the Billboard 200 chart while simultaneously being #1 in the UK, Germany and Japan charts as well. Moreover, the lead single of 7, ON managed to secure the #4 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

MOTS: 7 is BTS' fourth album to hit #1 in the Billboard 200 chart, with 422,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. The units include 347,000 in album sales, 48,000 in SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units and 26,000 in TEA (track equivalent albums) units. With two weeks under, MOTS: 7 has now slipped from the #1 spot to #3, after surpassing more than half a million equivalent units, under such a short period of time. According to Forbes, BTS is now eligible for the gold status in the US, in just two weeks, though it is yet to earn that honour.

These are indeed impressive numbers for the septet and will surely leave a smile on the faces of ARMY!

Meanwhile, after an impressive eight wins for MOTS: 7's lead single ON at South Korean music shows, BTS is taking a slight break amidst gearing up for their Map of the Soul Tour, which begins in Santa Clara, USA from April 25, 2020.

