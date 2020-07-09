BTS: After V, RM breaks a MAJOR iTunes record with Mono; Becomes 1st Asian act to peak at #1 in 101 countries

BTS leader RM has successfully broken an iTunes record with his 2018 mixtape, Mono, which peaked at #1 on the iTunes Albums chart in 101 countries, making him the first Asian act to do so. Read below for more details.

BTS is currently on a rampage of breaking all records possible in 2020. A while back, it was revealed that Black Swan had successfully dethroned Adele's Hello record (102 countries) of most #1s on iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries. BTS member V aka Taehyung then proceeded to not just jump over Adele but his own band as well as he registered the most #1s on iTunes Top Songs chart in 105 countries with Sweet Night, which was released in March and is a part of Itaewon Class OST. To say that we're impressed would be a major understatement.

Now we have the Bangtan leader making ARMY proud, as RM aka Namjoon's second mixtape/playlist, Mono, has broken a major iTunes record, almost two years after it was released as a surprise for the fandom. Mono, which dropped on October 23, 2018, has peaked at #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 101 countries, which makes Namjoonie the first Asian act to achieve such a significant feat. What is pleasantly surprising is the fact that Mono released way back when and still manages to touch hearts, as RM shed light on the bittersweet symphony, i.e. melancholy, and gave us classic tracks like Moonchild and Tokyo.

Congratulations to Namjoon on continuing to break barriers with his musical talent, not just as a leader of BTS but on his own terms as well!

Before Suga aka AGUST D broke the record for the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on Billboard 200 at #11 with his second mixtape, D-2, RM had held the record with Mono, peaking at #26. Moreover, Mono also debuted at the #2 spot on the Billboard World Albums.

Credits :Twitter

