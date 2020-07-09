  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: After V, RM breaks a MAJOR iTunes record with Mono; Becomes 1st Asian act to peak at #1 in 101 countries

BTS leader RM has successfully broken an iTunes record with his 2018 mixtape, Mono, which peaked at #1 on the iTunes Albums chart in 101 countries, making him the first Asian act to do so. Read below for more details.
5430 reads Mumbai
RM's 2018 mixtape/playlist, Mono, features classic tracks like Moonchild and Tokyo.RM's 2018 mixtape/playlist, Mono, features classic tracks like Moonchild and Tokyo.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS is currently on a rampage of breaking all records possible in 2020. A while back, it was revealed that Black Swan had successfully dethroned Adele's Hello record (102 countries) of most #1s on iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries. BTS member V aka Taehyung then proceeded to not just jump over Adele but his own band as well as he registered the most #1s on iTunes Top Songs chart in 105 countries with Sweet Night, which was released in March and is a part of Itaewon Class OST. To say that we're impressed would be a major understatement.

Now we have the Bangtan leader making ARMY proud, as RM aka Namjoon's second mixtape/playlist, Mono, has broken a major iTunes record, almost two years after it was released as a surprise for the fandom. Mono, which dropped on October 23, 2018, has peaked at #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 101 countries, which makes Namjoonie the first Asian act to achieve such a significant feat. What is pleasantly surprising is the fact that Mono released way back when and still manages to touch hearts, as RM shed light on the bittersweet symphony, i.e. melancholy, and gave us classic tracks like Moonchild and Tokyo.

Congratulations to Namjoon on continuing to break barriers with his musical talent, not just as a leader of BTS but on his own terms as well!

Which is your favourite track from Mono? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Before Suga aka AGUST D broke the record for the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on Billboard 200 at #11 with his second mixtape, D-2, RM had held the record with Mono, peaking at #26. Moreover, Mono also debuted at the #2 spot on the Billboard World Albums.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement