BTS up against Harry Styles for People's Sexiest Chart Topper in 2020; Jungkook nominated for 'Sexiest Import'

BTS and Jungkook have been nominated for People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Reader's Choice as the Sexiest Chart-Topper in 2020 and Sexiest 'Import'.

People Magazine has rolled out its nominations for Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Reader's Choice and its indeed one good-looking list of handsome men. Unsurprisingly, BTS found themselves nominated for Sexiest Chart-Topper in 2020 and will be up against Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Roddy Ricch. But, that's not all! One of the members has scored himself a nomination as well in another category.

It's The Golden Maknae himself Jeon Jungkook, who has been nominated in the Sexiest 'Import' category alongside Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Normal People's Paul Mescal, Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys and Keith Urban. New dad Zayn Malik is up for Sexiest New Dad in 2020 and will be up against Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, Artem Chigvintsev and Joshua Jackson. Amongst the Sexiest Brothers, we have The Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas) up against The Hemsworth Brothers (Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth), The Evans Brothers (Chris Evans, Scott Evans), Goldie Hawn's sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell and The Cuomo Brothers (Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo).

When it comes to the sexiest Netflix heartthrob, we have Noah Centineo against Jordan Fisher, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Darren Barnet and Chase Stokes. As for 'Who's been sexy for so long, they should retire his sexy jersey number,' we have best friends Brad Pitt and George Clooney going toe-to-toe alongside Robert Redford, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes will be fighting it out for Sexiest Social Media Content in Quarantine while Prince Harry takes on Prince William for Sexiest Royal. Sexiest Happily Settled Guy sees Ryan Reynolds take on Internet's forever crush Keanu Reeves.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: ARMY go feral over Jungkook's man bun and Jimin's angelic dance during breathtaking Black Swan act

Who is getting your votes for People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020? Share your picks with us in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×